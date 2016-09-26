|
|
| The _g_file_remove_directory function in file-utils.c in File Roller 3.5.4 through 3.20.2 allows remote attackers to delete arbitrary files via a symlink attack on a folder in an archive.
|
|Credit:
The original article can be found at: http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/USN-3074-1
|
|
Vulnerable Systems:
* Canonical Ubuntu Linux 14.04
* Canonical Ubuntu Linux 16.04
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.5.4
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.6.0
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.6.1
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.6.1.1
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.6.2
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.6.3
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.6.4
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.8.0
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.8.1
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.8.2
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.8.3
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.9.0
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.9.1
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.9.2
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.9.3
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.1
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.15
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.2
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.20.1
* Paolo Bacchilega File Roller 3.20.2
It was discovered that File Roller incorrectly handled symlinks. If a user weretricked into extracting a specially-crafted archive, an attacker could deletefiles outside of the extraction directory.
CVE Information:
CVE-2016-7162
Disclosure Timeline:
Publish Date : 2016-09-26
Last Update Date : 2016-09-28
|
