Cisco Firepower Management Center 4.10.3.9 Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
29 Nov. 2016
Summary
The web-based GUI in Cisco Firepower Management Center 4.x and 5.x before 5.3.0.3, 5.3.1.x before 5.3.1.2, and 5.4.x before 5.4.0.1 and Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) Software on 5500-X devices with FirePOWER Services 4.x and 5.x before 5.3.0.3, 5.3.1.x before 5.3.1.2, and 5.4.x before 5.4.0.1 allows remote authenticated users to increase user-account privileges via crafted HTTP requests, aka Bug ID CSCur25483.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Firepower Management Center 4.10.3.9
* Cisco Firepower Management Center 5.2.0
* Cisco Firepower Management Center 5.3.0.4
* Cisco Firepower Management Center 5.3.1
* Cisco Firepower Management Center 5.4.0
A vulnerability in the web-based GUI of Cisco Firepower Management Center and Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) 5500-X Series with FirePOWER Services could allow an authenticated, remote attacker to elevate the privileges of user accounts on the affected device.
The vulnerability is due to insufficient input validation. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending crafted HTTP requests to the affected device. Successful exploitation could allow an authenticated attacker to elevate the privileges of user accounts configured on the device.
Cisco has released software updates that address this vulnerability. Workarounds that address this vulnerability are not available.