Microsoft Windows Vista Gain privileges Vulnerability
7 Dec. 2016
Summary
The kernel-mode drivers in Microsoft Windows Vista SP2; Windows Server 2008 SP2 and R2 SP1; Windows 7 SP1; Windows 8.1; Windows Server 2012 Gold and R2; Windows RT 8.1; and Windows 10 Gold, 1511, and 1607 allow local users to gain privileges via a crafted application, aka "Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability,"
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Windows 10
* Microsoft Windows 10 1511
* Microsoft Windows 10 1607
* Microsoft Windows 7
* Microsoft Windows 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Rt 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2
* Microsoft Windows Vista
This security update resolves vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows. The vulnerabilities could allow elevation of privilege if an attacker logs on to an affected system and runs a specially crafted application that could exploit the vulnerabilities and take control of an affected system.
This security update is rated Important for all supported releases of Windows. For more information, see the Affected Software and Vulnerability Severity Ratings section.
The security update addresses the vulnerabilities by correcting how the Windows kernel-mode driver handles objects in memory.