Subdomains in the redirect_uri are not properly validated during OAuth authorization flow, making it possible to obtain implicit access tokens using a different subdomain in the request. Clients with the implicit authorization grant type are affected.
Credit:
The original article can be found at: https://pivotal.io/security/cve-2016-6636
Vulnerable Systems:
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry 241
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.4
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.5
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.7
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.8
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.9
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.10
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.11
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.12
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.13
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.14
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.15
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.17
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.18
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.19
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.20
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.21
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.22
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.23
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.25
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.26
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.27
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.28
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.29
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.30
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.31
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.32
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.33
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.34
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.35
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.36
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.37
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.38
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.39
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.4
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.5
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.7
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.8
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.9
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.10
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.11
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.12
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.13
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.14
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.15
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.16
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.17
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.18
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.19
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.20
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.8.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.4
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.5
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.7
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.8
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.9
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.10
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.11
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.12
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.8.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.3.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.3.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.4.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.5.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.6.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.7.0.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.7.0.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.7.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.7.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.7.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 2.7.4.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.0.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.0.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.1.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.2.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.2.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.3.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.3.0.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.4.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.4.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.4.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa Bosh 12.3
The OAuth authorization implementation in Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) before 242; UAA 2.x before 2.7.4.7, 3.x before 3.3.0.5, and 3.4.x before 3.4.4; UAA BOSH before 11.5 and 12.x before 12.5; Elastic Runtime before 1.6.40, 1.7.x before 1.7.21, and 1.8.x before 1.8.1; and Ops Manager 1.7.x before 1.7.13 and 1.8.x before 1.8.1 mishandles redirect_uri subdomains, which allows remote attackers to obtain implicit access tokens via a modified subdomain.
CVE Information:
CVE-2016-6636
Disclosure Timeline:
Publish Date : 2016-09-29
Last Update Date : 2016-09-30
