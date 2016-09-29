Home
Ask the Team
Mailing Lists
Advertising Info
Advisories
About SecuriTeam
Blogs
Brought to you by:
Suppliers of:
New vulnerability? New tool? Tell us
Subjects of Interest:
Vulnerability Management
SQL Injection
Buffer Overflows
Active Network Scanning
Fuzzing
Fuzzer Report
Network Security
Network Scanner
Pen Testing
Security Scanner
Scanner Review
Fuzzer Review
Web Scanner Review
A privilege escalation vulnerability has been identified with the /oauth/token endpoint in UAA allowing users to elevate the privileges in the token issued.
Credit:
The original article can be found at: https://pivotal.io/security/cve-2016-6651
Vulnerable Systems:
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry 242
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.4
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.5
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.7
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.8
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.9
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.10
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.11
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.12
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.13
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.14
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.15
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.17
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.18
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.19
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.20
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.21
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.22
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.23
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.25
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.26
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.27
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.28
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.29
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.30
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.31
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.32
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.33
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.34
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.35
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.36
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.37
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.38
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.39
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.4
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.5
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.7
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.8
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.9
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.10
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.11
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.12
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.13
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.14
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.15
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.16
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.17
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.18
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.19
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.7.20
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.8.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.4
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.5
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.7
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.8
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.9
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.10
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.11
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.7.12
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Ops Manager 1.8.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa 3.7.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Uaa Bosh 16
The UAA /oauth/token endpoint in Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) before 243; UAA 2.x before 2.7.4.8, 3.x before 3.3.0.6, and 3.4.x before 3.4.5; UAA BOSH before 11.7 and 12.x before 12.6; Elastic Runtime before 1.6.40, 1.7.x before 1.7.21, and 1.8.x before 1.8.2; and Ops Manager 1.7.x before 1.7.13 and 1.8.x before 1.8.1 allows remote authenticated users to gain privileges by leveraging possession of a token.
CVE Information:
CVE-2016-6651
Disclosure Timeline:
Publish Date : 2016-09-29
Last Update Date : 2016-09-30
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by