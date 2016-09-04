It was discovered that Apache Jackrabbit, an implementation of the Content Repository for Java Technology API, did not correctly check the Content-Type header on HTTP POST requests, enabling Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks by malicious web sites.
Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in the CSRF content-type check in Jackrabbit-Webdav in Apache Jackrabbit 2.4.x before 2.4.6, 2.6.x before 2.6.6, 2.8.x before 2.8.3, 2.10.x before 2.10.4, 2.12.x before 2.12.4, and 2.13.x before 2.13.3 allows remote attackers to hijack the authentication of unspecified victims for requests that create a resource via an HTTP POST request with a (1) missing or (2) crafted Content-Type header.