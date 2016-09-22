Cisco IronPort AsyncOS 9.1.2-023, 9.1.2-028, 9.1.2-036, 9.7.2-046, 9.7.2-047, 9.7.2-054, 10.0.0-124, and 10.0.0-125 on Email Security Appliance (ESA) devices, when Enrollment Client before 1.0.2-065 is installed, allows remote attackers to obtain root access via a connection to the testing/debugging interface, aka Bug ID CSCvb26017.
