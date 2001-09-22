HP Network Automation 9.1 Execute Code Vulnerability
29 Dec. 2016
Summary
The RMI service in HP Network Automation Software 9.1x, 9.2x, 10.0x before 10.00.02.01, and 10.1x before 10.11.00.01 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands via a crafted serialized Java object, related to the Apache Commons Collections (ACC) and Commons BeanUtils libraries.
Vulnerable Systems:
* HP Network Automation 9.1
* HP Network Automation 9.2
* HP Network Automation 9.22
* HP Network Automation 9.22.01
* HP Network Automation 9.22.02
* HP Network Automation 10
* HP Network Automation 10.00.01
* HP Network Automation10.00.02
* HP Network Automation 10.1
* HP Network Automation 10.11
This vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable installations of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Network Automation. Authentication is not required to exploit this vulnerability.
The specific flaw exists within an exposed RMI registry on TCP port 6099. By sending a crafted request, the application can be made to deserialize untrusted data. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code under the context of the process.