Juniper Junos 14.1 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
18 Nov. 2016
Summary
Juniper Junos OS before 12.1X46-D50, 12.1X47 before 12.1X47-D40, 12.3X48 before 12.3X48-D30, 13.3 before 13.3R9, 14.1 before 14.1R8, 14.1X53 before 14.1X53-D40, 14.2 before 14.2R6, 15.1 before 15.1F6 or 15.1R3, and 15.1X49 before 15.1X49-D40, when configured with a GRE or IPIP tunnel, allow remote attackers to cause a denial of service (kernel panic) via a crafted ICMP packet.
On Junos devices with a GRE or IPIP tunnel configured (i.e., devices with a gr- or ip- interface), a specifically crafted ICMP packet can cause a kernel panic resulting in a denial of service condition.
Knowledge of network specific information is required to craft such an ICMP packet. Receipt of such a packet on any interface on the device can cause a crash.
Devices that do not have any gr- or ip- interfaces are unaffected by this issue.
This issue only affects IPv4. IPv6 is unaffected by this issue.