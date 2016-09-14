Microsoft Office 2007 Execute Code Overflow Memory corruption Vulnerability
27 Dec. 2016
Summary
Microsoft Office 2007 SP3, Office 2010 SP2, Office 2013 SP1, Office 2013 RT SP1, Office 2016, Word for Mac 2011, Word 2016 for Mac, Word Viewer, Word Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2010 SP2, SharePoint Server 2013 SP1, Excel Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2013 SP1, Word Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2013 SP1, Office Web Apps 2010 SP2, and Office Web Apps Server 2013 SP1 allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted document, aka "Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability."
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Office 2007
* Microsoft Office 2010
* Microsoft Office 2013
* Microsoft Office 2016
* Microsoft Office Web Apps 2010
* Microsoft Office Web Apps Server 2013
* Microsoft Sharepoint Foundation 2010
* Microsoft Sharepoint Foundation 2013
* Microsoft Word For Mac 2011
* Microsoft Word For Mac 2016
* Microsoft Word Viewer
This security update resolves vulnerabilities in Microsoft Office. The most severe of the vulnerabilities could allow remote code execution if a user opens a specially crafted Microsoft Office file. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerabilities could run arbitrary code in the context of the current user. Customers whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than those who operate with administrative user rights.
For more information, see the Affected Software and Vulnerability Severity Ratings section.
The security update addresses the vulnerabilities by correcting how:
Microsoft Office saves documents.
Click-to-Run components handle memory addresses.
affected versions of Office and Office components handle objects in memory.
Microsoft Outlook determines the end of MIME messages.