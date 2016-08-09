Microsoft Internet Explorer 10 Obtain Information Vulnerability
23 Nov. 2016
Summary
Microsoft Internet Explorer 10 and 11 load different files for attempts to open a file:// URL depending on whether the file exists, which allows local users to enumerate files via vectors involving a file:// URL and an HTML5 sandbox iframe, aka "Internet Explorer Information Disclosure Vulnerability."
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Internet Explorer 10
* Microsoft Internet Explorer 11
This security update resolves vulnerabilities in Internet Explorer. The most severe of the vulnerabilities could allow remote code execution if a user views a specially crafted webpage using Internet Explorer. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerabilities could gain the same user rights as the current user. If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker could take control of an affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.
This security update is rated Critical for Internet Explorer 9 (IE 9), and Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) on affected Windows clients, and Moderate for Internet Explorer 9 (IE 9), Internet Explorer 10 (IE 10), and Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) on affected Windows servers.