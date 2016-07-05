Oracle Mysql 5.7.16 unauthorized repeatable Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
11 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle Mysql is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Mysql 5.5.53
* Oracle Mysql 5.6.34
* Oracle Mysql 5.7.16
Vulnerability in the MySQL Server component of Oracle MySQL (subcomponent: Server: Packaging). Supported versions that are affected are 5.5.53 and earlier, 5.6.34 and earlier and 5.7.16 and earlier. Difficult to exploit vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with logon to the infrastructure where MySQL Server executes to compromise MySQL Server. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all MySQL Server accessible data and unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of MySQL Server. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 5.6 (Confidentiality and Availability impacts).