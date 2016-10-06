Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.5(1) CSRF Vulnerability
3 Jan. 2017
Summary
Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in Cisco Unified Intelligence Center (CUIC) 8.5.4 through 9.1(1), as used in Unified Contact Center Express 10.0(1) through 11.0(1), allows remote attackers to hijack the authentication of arbitrary users, aka Bug IDs CSCuy75036 and CSCuy81654.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.0(1)
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.5(1)
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.6(1)
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 11.0(1)
* Cisco Unified Intelligence Center 8.5.4
* Cisco Unified Intelligence Center 9.0(2)
* Cisco Unified Intelligence Center 9.1(1)
A vulnerability in Cisco Unified Intelligence Center (CUIC) Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to conduct a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attack against the user of the web interface.
The vulnerability is due to insufficient CSRF protections. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by convincing the user of the affected system to follow a malicious link or visit an attacker-controlled website. A successful exploit could allow an attacker to submit arbitrary requests to the affected device via the web browser with the privileges of the user.