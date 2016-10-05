Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.0
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.1
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.2
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.3
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.4
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.5
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.6
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.7
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.8
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.9
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.10
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.11
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.12
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.13
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.14
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.15
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.16
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.17
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.18
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.19
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.21
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.22
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.23
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.24
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.25
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.27
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.28
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.29
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.31
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.32
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.33
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.34
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.35
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.36
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.37
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.38
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.39
* IBM Websphere Application Server 7.0.0.41
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.0
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.1
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.2
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.3
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.4
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.5
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.6
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.7
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.8
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.9
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.10
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.11
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.0.0.12
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.0.0
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.0.0
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.0.1
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.0.2
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.0
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.1
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.2
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.4
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.5
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.6
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.7
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.8
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.9
* IBM Websphere Application Server 8.5.5.10
* IBM Websphere Application Server 9.0.0.0
* IBM Websphere Application Server 9.0.0.1
IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS) 7.0 before 7.0.0.43, 8.0 before 8.0.0.13, 8.5 before 8.5.5.11, 9.0 before 9.0.0.2, and Liberty before 16.0.0.4 allows remote authenticated users to execute arbitrary Java code via a crafted serialized object.