Oracle Outside In Technology 8.5.3 suite Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
18 Sep. 2017
Summary
Oracle Outside In Technology is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Outside In Technology 8.5.2
* Oracle Outside In Technology 8.5.3
Vulnerability in the Oracle Outside In Technology component of Oracle Fusion Middleware (subcomponent: Outside In Filters ). Supported versions that are affected are 8.5.2 and 8.5.3. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Outside In Technology. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle Outside In Technology. Note: Outside In Technology is a suite of software development kits (SDKs). The protocol and CVSS score depend on the software that uses the Outside In Technology code. The CVSS score assumes that the software passes data received over a network directly to Outside In Technology code, but if data is not received over a network the CVSS score may be lower. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 7.5 (Availability impacts).