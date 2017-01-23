EMC Documentum Administrator 7 Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
19 Jul. 2017
Summary
EMC Documentum WebTop Version 6.8, prior to P18 and Version 6.8.1, prior to P06; and EMC Documentum TaskSpace version 6.7SP3, prior to P02; and EMC Documentum Capital Projects Version 1.9, prior to P30 and Version 1.10, prior to P17; and EMC Documentum Administrator Version 7.0, Version 7.1, and Version 7.2 prior to P18 contain a Stored Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability that could potentially be exploited by malicious users to compromise the affected system..
A vulnerability was reported in EMC Documentum Webtop and Clients. A remote user can conduct cross-site scripting attacks.
The software does not properly filter HTML code from user-supplied input before displaying the input. A remote user can cause arbitrary scripting code to be executed by the target user's browser. The code will originate from the site running the EMC Documentum software and will run in the security context of that site. As a result, the code will be able to access the target user's cookies (including authentication cookies), if any, associated with the site, access data recently submitted by the target user via web form to the site, or take actions on the site acting as the target user.