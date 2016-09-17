|
| Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) Ops Manager before 1.6.17 allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via vectors.
|Credit:
The information has been provided by Graham Viski.
The original article can be found at: https://pivotal.io/security/cve-2016-0927
Vulnerable Systems:
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.0
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.1
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.2
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.3
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.4
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.5
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.6
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.7
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.8
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.9
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.10
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.11
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.12
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.13
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.14
* Pivotal Software Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime 1.6.15
Ops Manager has a stored-cross site scripting vulnerability. The vulnerability can be triggered by an unauthenticated attacker and can affect the administrator of the application.
CVE Information:
CVE-2016-0927
Disclosure Timeline:
Publish Date : 2016-09-17
Last Update Date : 2016-09-30
