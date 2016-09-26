Huawei Honor6 Firmware 6.9 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
4 Jan. 2017
Summary
There is a Denial of Service (DoS) vulnerability in the video driver of some Huawei products. An attacker may trick a user into installing a malicious application, and the application can send given parameter to video driver to reboot the system.
The video driver in Huawei Mate S smartphones with software CRR-TL00 before CRR-TL00C01B362, CRR-UL20 before CRR-UL20C00B362, CRR-CL00 before CRR-CL00C92B362, and CRR-CL20 before CRR-CL20C92B362; P8 smartphones with software GRA-TL00 before GRA-TL00C01B366, GRA-UL00 before GRA-UL00C00B366, GRA-UL10 before GRA-UL10C00B366, and GRA-CL00 before GRA-CL00C92B366; and Honor 6 and Honor 6 Plus smartphones with software before 6.9.16 allows attackers to cause a denial of service (device reboot) via a crafted application.