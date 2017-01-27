Oracle Vm Virtualbox 5.0.30 takeover Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
4 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle Vm Virtualbox is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Vm Virtualbox 5.0.30
* Oracle Vm Virtualbox 5.1.12
Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: GUI). Supported versions that are affected are VirtualBox prior to 5.0.32 and prior to 5.1.14. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with network access via multiple protocols to compromise Oracle VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle VM VirtualBox, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.4 (Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability impacts).