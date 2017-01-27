Vulnerability in the Oracle Leads Management component of Oracle E-Business Suite (subcomponent: User Interface). Supported versions that are affected are 12.1.1, 12.1.2 and 12.1.3. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Leads Management. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle Leads Management, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle Leads Management accessible data as well as unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle Leads Management accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.2 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).