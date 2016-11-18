Cisco TelePresence endpoints running either CE or TC software contain a vulnerability that could allow an authenticated, local attacker to execute a local shell command injection. More Information: CSCvb25010. Known Affected Releases: 8.1.x. Known Fixed Releases: 6.3.4 7.3.7 8.2.2 8.3.0.
Cisco TelePresence endpoints running either CE or TC software contain a vulnerability that could allow an authenticated, local attacker to execute a local shell command injection.
The vulnerability is due to incomplete input sanitization of some commands. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by executing local shell commands with commands injected as parameters. An exploit could allow the attacker to retrieve full information from the device including private keys.