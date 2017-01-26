Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.0 ipsecmgr Denial Of Service Vulnerability
17 Jul. 2017
Summary
A vulnerability was reported in Cisco ASR 5000 Router. A remote authenticated user can cause the target service to crash.
A remote authenticated user can send specially crafted IKE packets to cause the target ipsecmgr process to reload.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.v0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.m0.62842
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.m0.63229
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.1.v0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.1.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.1.a0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 21.0.0
An IKE Packet Parsing Denial of Service Vulnerability in the ipsecmgr process of Cisco ASR 5000 Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause the ipsecmgr process to reload. More Information: CSCuy06917 CSCuy45036 CSCuy59525. Known Affected Releases: 20.0.0 20.0.M0.62842 20.0.v0 20.0.M0.63229 20.1.0 20.1.a0 20.1.v0 21.0.0 21.0.v0. Known Fixed Releases: 20.0.0 20.0.0.63250 20.0.M0.63148 20.0.R0.63294 20.0.R0.63316 20.0.V0.63170 20.0.VG0.63188 20.0.v0 20.0.v0.64175 20.0.vg0.63522 20.1.A0.63166 20.2.A0.63174 20.1.A0.63232 20.2.A0.63237 20.0.M0.63226 20.0.M0.63229 20.0.R0.63294 20.0.R0.63316 20.0.V0.63263 20.0.VG0.63233 20.0.v0 20.0.v0.64175 20.0.vg0.63522 20.1.0 20.1.0.63959 20.1.M0.63876 20.1.T0.63886 20.1.V0.64231 20.1.VA0.64194 20.1.VB0.64210 20.1.a0 20.1.a0.64023 20.1.v0 20.1.v0.64607 20.2.A0.63895 21.0.0 21.0.0.65256 21.0.M0.63881 21.0.M0.64281 21.0.PP0.64366 21.0.V0.65052 21.0.v0 21.0.v0.65831 21.0.vb0.65887 21.1.R0.65130 21.1.R0.65135.