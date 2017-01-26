Cisco Unified Communications Manager 11.5(1.12000.1) Cross Site Scripting Bypass a restriction or similar Vulnerability
19 Jul. 2017
Summary
A cross-site scripting (XSS) filter bypass vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Unified Communications Manager could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to mount XSS attacks against a user of an affected device. More Information: CSCvb97237. Known Affected Releases: 11.0(1.10000.10) 11.5(1.10000.6). Known Fixed Releases: 11.5(1.12029.1) 11.5(1.12900.11) 12.0(0.98000.369) 12.0(0.98000.370) 12.0(0.98000.398) 12.0(0.98000.457).
The vulnerability is due to a failure to properly call XSS filter subsystems when a URL contains a certain parameter. An attacker who can persuade an authenticated user of an affected device to follow an attacker-provided link or visit an attacker-controlled website could exploit this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the affected site in the user's browser.