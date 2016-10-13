Microsoft Word Automation Services Execute Code Overflow Memory corruption Vulnerability
24 Feb. 2017
Summary
Microsoft Word Automation Services is prone to a local code-execution vulnerability.This allows a local attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Office 2010
* Microsoft Office Compatibility Pack
* Microsoft Office Online Server
* Microsoft Office Web Apps 2010
* Microsoft Office Web Apps Server 2013
* Microsoft Office Word Viewer
* Microsoft Sharepoint Server 2010
* Microsoft Sharepoint Server 2013
* Microsoft Word 2007
* Microsoft Word 2013
* Microsoft Word 2016
* Microsoft Word Automation Services
* Microsoft Word For Mac 2011
* Microsoft Word For Mac 2016
Microsoft Word 2007 SP2, Office 2010 SP2, Word 2013 SP1, Word 2013 RT SP1, Word 2016, Word for Mac 2011, Word 2016 for Mac, Office Compatibility Pack SP3, Word Viewer, Word Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2010 SP2, Word Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2013 SP1, Office Web Apps 2010 SP2, Office Web Apps Server 2013 SP1, and Office Online Server allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted RTF document, aka "Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability."