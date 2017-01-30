NTP 4.3.81 large Denial Of Service Overflow Vulnerability
7 Aug. 2017
Summary
ntpd in NTP before 4.2.8p7 and 4.3.x before 4.3.92 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (ntpd abort) by a large request data value, which triggers the ctl_getitem function to return a NULL value..
ntpq and ntpdc can be used to store and retrieve information in ntpd. It is possible to store a data value that is larger than the size of the buffer that the ctl_getitem() function of ntpd uses to report the return value. If the length of the requested data value returned by ctl_getitem() is too large, the value NULL is returned instead. There are 2 cases where the return value from ctl_getitem() was not directly checked to make sure it's not NULL, but there are subsequent INSIST() checks that make sure the return value is not NULL. There are no data values ordinarily stored in ntpd that would exceed this buffer length. But if one has permission to store values and one stores a value that is "too large", then ntpd will abort if an attempt is made to read that oversized value.