Oracle Vm Virtualbox 5.0.30 hang Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
7 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle Vm Virtualbox is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Vm Virtualbox 5.0.30
* Oracle Vm Virtualbox 5.1.12
Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: VirtualBox SVGA Emulation). Supported versions that are affected are VirtualBox prior to 5.0.32 and prior to 5.1.14. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle VM VirtualBox. While the vulnerability is in Oracle VM VirtualBox, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle VM VirtualBox. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.4 (Integrity and Availability impacts).