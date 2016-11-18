Cisco Application Policy Infrastructure Controller 1.2(3) Denial Of Service Overflow Vulnerability
3 Mar. 2017
Summary
A vulnerability in the Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Platform Leaf Switches for Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) could allow an unauthenticated, adjacent attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on the affected device. This vulnerability affects Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Leaf Switches (TOR) - ACI Mode and Cisco Application Policy Infrastructure Controller (APIC). More Information: CSCuy93241. Known Affected Releases: 11.2(2x) 11.2(3x) 11.3(1x) 11.3(2x) 12.0(1x). Known Fixed Releases: 11.2(2i) 11.2(2j) 11.2(3f) 11.2(3g) 11.2(3h) 11.2(3l) 11.3(0.236) 11.3(1j) 11.3(2i) 11.3(2j) 12.0(1r).
The vulnerability is due to improper handling of a type of Layer 2 control plane traffic. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending crafted traffic to a host behind a leaf switch. An exploit could allow the attacker to cause a DoS condition on the affected device.