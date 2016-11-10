Linux Kernel 2.6.39.4 Gain privileges Vulnerability
24 Feb. 2017
Summary
Race condition in mm/gup.c in the Linux kernel 2.x through 4.x before 4.8.3 allows local users to gain privileges by leveraging incorrect handling of a copy-on-write (COW) feature to write to a read-only memory mapping, as exploited in the wild in October 2016, aka "Dirty COW."
Vulnerable Systems:
* Canonical Ubuntu Core 15.04
* Canonical Ubuntu Linux 12.04
* Canonical Ubuntu Linux 16.04
* Debian Linux 7
* Debian Linux 8
* Linux Kernel 2.6.39.4
* Linux Kernel 3.19.8
* Linux Kernel 4.8.2
* Redhat Enterprise Linux 5
* Redhat Enterprise Linux 6
* Redhat Enterprise Linux 7
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Aus 6.2
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Aus 6.4
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Aus 6.5
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Eus 6.6
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Eus 6.7
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Eus 7.1
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Long Life 5.6
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Long Life 5.9
* Redhat Enterprise Linux Tus 6.5
