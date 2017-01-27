Oracle Xml Gateway 12.1.1 compromise Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
21 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle Xml Gateway is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Xml Gateway 12.1.1
* Oracle Xml Gateway 12.1.2
* Oracle Xml Gateway 12.1.3
* Oracle Xml Gateway 12.2.3
* Oracle Xml Gateway 12.2.4
* Oracle Xml Gateway 12.2.5
* Oracle Xml Gateway 12.2.6
Vulnerability in the Oracle XML Gateway component of Oracle E-Business Suite (subcomponent: Oracle Transport Agent). Supported versions that are affected are 12.1.1, 12.1.2, 12.1.3, 12.2.3, 12.2.4, 12.2.5 and 12.2.6. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle XML Gateway. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle XML Gateway, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle XML Gateway accessible data as well as unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle XML Gateway accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.2 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).