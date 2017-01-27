Oracle Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management 8.2 exploitable Denial Of Service Vulnerability
14 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
Vulnerability in the Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management component of Oracle Primavera Products Suite (subcomponent: Web Access). Supported versions that are affected are 8.2, 8.3, 8.4, 15.1, 15.2, 16.1 and 16.2. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management. While the vulnerability is in Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data or all Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management accessible data as well as unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management accessible data and unauthorized ability to cause a partial denial of service (partial DOS) of Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 10.0 (Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability impacts).