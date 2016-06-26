Microsoft Windows Server 2008 Denial Of Service Execute Code Overflow Memory corruption Vulnerability
23 Jan. 2017
Summary
Microsoft Windows Server is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability. This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Internet Explorer 9
* Microsoft Internet Explorer 10
* Microsoft Internet Explorer 11
* Microsoft Windows 10
* Microsoft Windows 10 1511
* Microsoft Windows 10 1607
* Microsoft Windows 7
* Microsoft Windows 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Rt 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012 -
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2
* Microsoft Windows Vista
The OLE Automation mechanism and VBScript scripting engine in Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 through 11, Windows Vista SP2, Windows Server 2008 SP2 and R2 SP1, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 Gold and R2, Windows RT 8.1, and Windows 10 Gold, 1511, and 1607 allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (memory corruption) via a crafted web site, aka "Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability."