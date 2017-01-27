Oracle JRE 1.6 web service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
27 Sep. 2017
Summary
Oracle JRE is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition
Vulnerability in the Java SE, Java SE Embedded, JRockit component of Oracle Java SE (subcomponent: JAAS). Supported versions that are affected are Java SE: 6u131, 7u121 and 8u112; Java SE Embedded: 8u111; JRockit: R28.3.12. Difficult to exploit vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with network access via multiple protocols to compromise Java SE, Java SE Embedded, JRockit. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Java SE, Java SE Embedded, JRockit, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data or all Java SE, Java SE Embedded, JRockit accessible data. Note: Applies to client and server deployment of Java. This vulnerability can be exploited through sandboxed Java Web Start applications and sandboxed Java applets. It can also be exploited by supplying data to APIs in the specified Component without using sandboxed Java Web Start applications or sandboxed Java applets, such as through a web service. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 5.8 (Integrity impacts).