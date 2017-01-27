Oracle Siebel Ui Framework is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerability in the Siebel UI Framework component of Oracle Siebel CRM (subcomponent: Open UI). The supported version that is affected is 16.1. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Siebel UI Framework. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Siebel UI Framework, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Siebel UI Framework accessible data as well as unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Siebel UI Framework accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 7.6 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).