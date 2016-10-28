Cisco Email Security Appliance 8.9.0 Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
8 Feb. 2017
Summary
Cisco Email Security Appliance is prone to a cross-site scripting vulnerability.This allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via vulnerable vectors.A remote attacker can use cross-site scripting(XSS) to send a hostile script to an unsuspicious user
A vulnerability in the display of email messages in the Messages in Quarantine (MIQ) view in Cisco AsyncOS for Cisco Email Security Appliance (ESA) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a user to click a malicious link in the MIQ view. The malicious link could be used to facilitate a cross-site scripting (XSS) or HTML injection attack. More Information: CSCuz02235. Known Affected Releases: 8.0.2-069. Known Fixed Releases: 9.1.1-038 9.7.2-047.