Oracle Outside In Technology 8.5.3 suite Denial Of Service Vulnerability
7 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle Outside In Technology is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Outside In Technology 8.5.2
* Oracle Outside In Technology 8.5.3
Vulnerability in the Oracle Outside In Technology component of Oracle Fusion Middleware (subcomponent: Outside In Filters ). Supported versions that are affected are 8.5.2 and 8.5.3. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Outside In Technology. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle Outside In Technology. Note: Outside In Technology is a suite of software development kits (SDKs). The protocol and CVSS score depend on the software that uses the Outside In Technology code. The CVSS score assumes that the software passes data received over a network directly to Outside In Technology code, but if data is not received over a network the CVSS score may be lower. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 7.5 (Availability impacts).