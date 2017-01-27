Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Flexcube Enterprise Limits And Collateral Management 12.0.0
* Oracle Flexcube Enterprise Limits And Collateral Management 12.0.2
Vulnerability in the Oracle FLEXCUBE Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management component of Oracle Financial Services Applications (subcomponent: Core). Supported versions that are affected are 12.0.0 and 12.0.2. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle FLEXCUBE Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle FLEXCUBE Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle FLEXCUBE Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management accessible data as well as unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle FLEXCUBE Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 6.1 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).