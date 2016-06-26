Microsoft Windows 10 1607 Execute Code Vulnerability
23 Jan. 2017
Summary
The SMBv1 server in Microsoft Windows Vista SP2, Windows Server 2008 SP2 and R2 SP1, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 Gold and R2, Windows RT 8.1, and Windows 10 Gold, 1511, and 1607 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via crafted packets, aka "Windows SMB Authenticated Remote Code Execution Vulnerability."
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Windows 10
* Microsoft Windows 10 1511
* Microsoft Windows 10 1607
* Microsoft Windows 7
* Microsoft Windows 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Rt 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2
* Microsoft Windows Vista
This security update resolves a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows. On Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 operating systems, the vulnerability could allow remote code execution if an authenticated attacker sends specially crafted packets to an affected Microsoft Server Message Block 1.0 (SMBv1) Server. The vulnerability does not impact other SMB Server versions. Although later operating systems are affected, the potential impact is denial of service.
This security update is rated Important for all supported releases of Microsoft Windows. For more information, see the Affected Software and Vulnerability Severity Ratings section.
The security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how the Microsoft SMBv1 Server handles specially crafted requests.