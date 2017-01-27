Oracle JRE 1.6 web Start Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
18 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle JRE is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition
Vulnerability in the Java SE, Java SE Embedded, JRockit component of Oracle Java SE (subcomponent: 2D). Supported versions that are affected are Java SE: 6u131, 7u121 and 8u112; Java SE Embedded: 8u111; JRockit: R28.3.12. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via multiple protocols to compromise Java SE, Java SE Embedded, JRockit. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Java SE, Java SE Embedded, JRockit. Note: Applies to client and server deployment of Java. This vulnerability can be exploited through sandboxed Java Web Start applications and sandboxed Java applets. It can also be exploited by supplying data to APIs in the specified Component without using sandboxed Java Web Start applications or sandboxed Java applets, such as through a web service. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 7.5 (Availability impacts).