| Apache Struts 2 before 2.3.29 and 2.5.x before 2.5.1 allow attackers to have impact via vectors related to improper action name clean up.
|Credit:
The original article can be found at: https://struts.apache.org/docs/s2-035.html
The information has been provided by Alvaro Munoz.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Apache Struts 2.0.0
* Apache Struts 2.0.1
* Apache Struts 2.0.2
* Apache Struts 2.0.3
* Apache Struts 2.0.4
* Apache Struts 2.0.5
* Apache Struts 2.0.6
* Apache Struts 2.0.7
* Apache Struts 2.0.8
* Apache Struts 2.0.9
* Apache Struts 2.0.11
* Apache Struts 2.0.11.1
* Apache Struts 2.0.11.2
* Apache Struts 2.0.12
* Apache Struts 2.0.14
* Apache Struts 2.1.6
* Apache Struts 2.1.8
* Apache Struts 2.1.8.1
* Apache Struts 2.2.1
* Apache Struts 2.2.1.1
* Apache Struts 2.2.3
* Apache Struts 2.2.3.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.1.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.1.2
* Apache Struts 2.3.3
* Apache Struts 2.3.4
* Apache Struts 2.3.4.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.7
* Apache Struts 2.3.8
* Apache Struts 2.3.12
* Apache Struts 2.3.14
* Apache Struts 2.3.14.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.14.2
* Apache Struts 2.3.14.3
* Apache Struts 2.3.15
* Apache Struts 2.3.15.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.15.2
* Apache Struts 2.3.15.3
* Apache Struts 2.3.16
* Apache Struts 2.3.16.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.16.2
* Apache Struts 2.3.16.3
* Apache Struts 2.3.20
* Apache Struts 2.3.20.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.20.3
* Apache Struts 2.3.24
* Apache Struts 2.3.24.1
* Apache Struts 2.3.24.3
* Apache Struts 2.3.28
* Apache Struts 2.3.28.1
* Apache Struts 2.5
The method used to clean up action name can produce vulnerable payload based on crafted input which can be used by attacker to perform attack.
CVE Information:
CVE-2016-4436
Disclosure Timeline:
Publish Date : 2016-10-03
Last Update Date : 2016-10-21
