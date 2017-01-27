Vulnerability in the Oracle Partner Management component of Oracle E-Business Suite (subcomponent: User Interface). Supported versions that are affected are 12.1.1, 12.1.2, 12.1.3, 12.2.3, 12.2.4, 12.2.5 and 12.2.6. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Partner Management. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle Partner Management, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle Partner Management accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 4.7 (Integrity impacts).