Cisco Unified Communications Manager 11.5(1.2) Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
15 Feb. 2017
Summary
A vulnerability in several parameters of the ccmivr page of Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CallManager) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to launch a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack against a user of the web interface on the affected system. More Information: CSCvb37121. Known Affected Releases: 11.5(1.2). Known Fixed Releases: 11.5(1.11950.96) 11.5(1.12900.2) 12.0(0.98000.133) 12.0(0.98000.313) 12.0(0.98000.404).
A vulnerability in several parameters of the ccmivr page of Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CallManager) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to launch a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack against a user of the web interface on the affected system.
The vulnerability is due to insufficient input validation of some parameters used by that page. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by convincing the user of the system to follow an attacker-supplied link. An exploit could allow the attacker to cause arbitrary script or HTML code to be executed on the user's browser within the context of the affected application.