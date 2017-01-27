Vulnerability in the Oracle One-to-One Fulfillment component of Oracle E-Business Suite (subcomponent: Internal Operations). Supported versions that are affected are 12.1.1, 12.1.2, 12.1.3, 12.2.3, 12.2.4, 12.2.5 and 12.2.6. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle One-to-One Fulfillment. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data or all Oracle One-to-One Fulfillment accessible data as well as unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle One-to-One Fulfillment accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 9.1 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).