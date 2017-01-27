Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.1.1 accessible Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
27 Sep. 2017
Summary
Oracle Universal Work Queue is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.1.1
* Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.1.2
* Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.1.3
* Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.2.3
* Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.2.4
* Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.2.5
* Oracle Universal Work Queue 12.2.6
Vulnerability in the Oracle Universal Work Queue component of Oracle E-Business Suite (subcomponent: User Interface). Supported versions that are affected are 12.1.1, 12.1.2, 12.1.3, 12.2.3, 12.2.4, 12.2.5 and 12.2.6. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Universal Work Queue. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle Universal Work Queue, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle Universal Work Queue accessible data as well as unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle Universal Work Queue accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.2 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).