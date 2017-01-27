Oracle JRE web service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
11 Aug. 2017
Summary
Oracle JRE is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition
Vulnerability in the Java SE component of Oracle Java SE (subcomponent: Deployment). Supported versions that are affected are Java SE: 6u131, 7u121 and 8u112. Difficult to exploit vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via multiple protocols to compromise Java SE. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized read access to a subset of Java SE accessible data. Note: This vulnerability applies to Java deployments, typically in clients running sandboxed Java Web Start applications or sandboxed Java applets, that load and run untrusted code (e.g., code that comes from the internet) and rely on the Java sandbox for security. This vulnerability does not apply to Java deployments, typically in servers, that load and run only trusted code (e.g., code installed by an administrator). CVSS v3.0 Base Score 3.7 (Confidentiality impacts).