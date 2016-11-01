Google Android is prone to a local code-execution vulnerability.This allows a local attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Google Android 4
* Google Android 4.0.1
* Google Android 4.0.2
* Google Android 4.0.3
* Google Android 4.0.4
* Google Android 4.1
* Google Android 4.1.2
* Google Android 4.2
* Google Android 4.2.1
* Google Android 4.2.2
* Google Android 4.3
* Google Android 4.3.1
* Google Android 4.4
* Google Android 4.4.1
* Google Android 4.4.2
* Google Android 4.4.3
* Google Android 5.0
* Google Android 5.0.1
* Google Android 5.1
* Google Android 5.1.0
* Google Android 6
* Google Android 6.0.1
A remote code execution vulnerability in an Android runtime library in Android 4.x before 4.4.4, 5.0.x before 5.0.2, 5.1.x before 5.1.1, and 6.x before 2016-11-01 could enable an attacker using a specially crafted payload to execute arbitrary code in the context of an unprivileged process. This issue is rated as High due to the possibility of remote code execution in an application that uses the Android runtime.