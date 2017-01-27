Vulnerability in the Oracle FLEXCUBE Universal Banking component of Oracle Financial Services Applications (subcomponent: Core). Supported versions that are affected are 11.3.0, 11.4.0, 12.0.1, 12.0.2, 12.0.3, 12.1.0 and 12.2.0. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows physical access to compromise Oracle FLEXCUBE Universal Banking. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle FLEXCUBE Universal Banking accessible data as well as unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle FLEXCUBE Universal Banking accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 3.5 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).