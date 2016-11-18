Cisco Email Security Appliance Firmware 9.7.0-125 Bypass a restriction or similar Vulnerability
2 Feb. 2017
Summary
A vulnerability in the email filtering functionality of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) filters that are configured for an affected device. This vulnerability affects all releases prior to the first fixed release of Cisco AsyncOS Software for both virtual and hardware versions of Cisco Email Security Appliances, if the AMP feature is configured to scan incoming email attachments. More Information: CSCuz85823. Known Affected Releases: 10.0.0-082 9.7.0-125 9.7.1-066. Known Fixed Releases: 10.0.0-203 9.7.2-131.
A vulnerability in the email filtering functionality of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) filters that are configured for an affected device.
The vulnerability is due to improper error handling when malformed Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (MIME) headers are present in an email attachment that is sent through an affected device. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending an email message that has a crafted, MIME-encoded file attachment through an affected device. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to bypass AMP filter configurations for the device.