Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.0(1) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
17 Jan. 2017
Summary
The j_spring_security_switch_user function in Cisco Unified Intelligence Center (CUIC) 8.5.4 through 9.1(1), as used in Unified Contact Center Express 10.0(1) through 11.0(1), allows remote attackers to create user accounts by visiting an unspecified web page, aka Bug IDs CSCuy75027 and CSCuy81653.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.0(1)
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.5(1)
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 10.6(1)
* Cisco Unified Contact Center Express 11.0(1)
* Cisco Unified Intelligence Center 8.5.4
* Cisco Unified Intelligence Center 9.0(2)
* Cisco Unified Intelligence Center 9.1(1)
A vulnerability in the j_spring_security_switch_user function of Cisco Unified Intelligence Center (CUIC) Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to make certain changes to the system.
The vulnerability is due to improper implementation of authorization controls when accessing certain web pages of the application. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by accessing certain web pages and creating unauthorized user accounts.