Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Rational Team Concert 3.0.1.6
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.0
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.1
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.2
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.3
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.4
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.5
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.6
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.7
* IBM Rational Team Concert 5.0.0
* IBM Rational Team Concert 5.0.1
* IBM Rational Team Concert 5.0.2
* IBM Rational Team Concert 6.0.0
* IBM Rational Team Concert 6.0.1
* IBM Rational Team Concert 6.0.2
IBM Rational Collaborative Lifecycle Management 3.0.1.6 before iFix8, 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Quality Manager 3.0.1.6 before iFix8, 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Team Concert 3.0.1.6 before iFix8, 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational DOORS Next Generation 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Engineering Lifecycle Manager 4.x before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Rhapsody Design Manager 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; and Rational Software Architect Design Manager 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5 allow remote authenticated users to execute arbitrary OS commands via a crafted request.