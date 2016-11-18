Cisco Email Security Appliance Firmware 9.7.1-066 Bypass a restriction or similar Vulnerability
30 Jan. 2017
Summary
A vulnerability in the content filtering functionality of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass content filters configured on an affected device. Email that should have been filtered could instead be forwarded by the device. This vulnerability affects all releases prior to the first fixed release of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances, both virtual and hardware appliances, if the software is configured to use a content filter for email attachments that are protected or encrypted. More Information: CSCva52546. Known Affected Releases: 10.0.0-125 9.7.1-066.
The vulnerability is due to incorrect validation of protected or encrypted email attachments that are Roshal Archive (RAR) format files. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending an email message that has a crafted RAR file attachment through an affected device. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to bypass content filters that are configured to detect and act upon protected or encrypted email attachments.